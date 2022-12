Share · View all patches · Build 10101816 · Last edited 8 December 2022 – 02:09:07 UTC by Wendy

v1.1.5 (PC) - December 7, 2022

The new v1.1.5 update is now live!

This update fixes issues related to sound volume resetting and volume settings not being saved correctly.

Thanks so much for playing! I hope these improvements make the game even better for you. If you discover any game bugs or issues, don't hesitate to email support.