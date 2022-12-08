 Skip to content

171 update for 8 December 2022

Patch 0.5.04.10

Patch 0.5.04.10 · Build 10101756

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CORRECTIONS

  • DLSS configuration option was visible on GPUs that do not have the technology;
  • Shots did not hit enemies in some specific situations;
  • A resident, upon receiving the order, was frightened by Nicolau's presence even without invading the house;
  • Passenger was not correctly positioned on the seat during hitchhiking work;
  • Black screen when trying to enter the workshop with the mechanic absent;
  • Some vehicles presented instabilities in the alteration of parts and painting when entering the mechanical workshop;

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Increased probability of the appearance of hitchhiking work;
  • Carpool work now has no limit on services performed;
  • Inserted additional hints to facilitate the gameplay;
  • Improvements and corrections in the interface and menu of the stores;

GAMEPLAY

  • Added a new weapon “Military Rifle”;
  • Added voiceovers for Nicolau during melee combat.

