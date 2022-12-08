Patch 0.5.04.10

CORRECTIONS
- DLSS configuration option was visible on GPUs that do not have the technology;
- Shots did not hit enemies in some specific situations;
- A resident, upon receiving the order, was frightened by Nicolau's presence even without invading the house;
- Passenger was not correctly positioned on the seat during hitchhiking work;
- Black screen when trying to enter the workshop with the mechanic absent;
- Some vehicles presented instabilities in the alteration of parts and painting when entering the mechanical workshop;
IMPROVEMENTS
- Increased probability of the appearance of hitchhiking work;
- Carpool work now has no limit on services performed;
- Inserted additional hints to facilitate the gameplay;
- Improvements and corrections in the interface and menu of the stores;
GAMEPLAY
- Added a new weapon “Military Rifle”;
- Added voiceovers for Nicolau during melee combat.
Changed files in this update