Dota 2 update for 8 December 2022

ClientVersion 5564

Share · View all patches · Build 10101378 · Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English

English Localization

  • DOTA_WeeklyQuest_Win_With_Ranged_Hero_Name: Missile Material
  • DOTA_WeeklyQuest_Win_With_Ranged_Hero_Description: Win {s:current_tier_score} games with Ranged Heroes.
  • DOTA_WeeklyQuest_Win_With_Melee_Hero_Name: Finishing Touch
  • DOTA_WeeklyQuest_Win_With_Melee_Hero_Description: Win {s:current_tier_score} games with Melee Heroes.
  • DOTA_WeeklyQuest_Disarm_Duration_Name: Here Hold This
  • DOTA_WeeklyQuest_Disarm_Duration_Description: Disarm enemies for {s:current_tier_score} seconds.
  • DOTA_WeeklyQuest_Neutral_Items_Earned_Name: Red Market
  • DOTA_WeeklyQuest_Neutral_Items_Earned_Description: Discover {s:current_tier_score} Neutral Items.
  • DOTA_WeeklyQuest_Use_Ability_Charges_Name: Fully Charged
  • DOTA_WeeklyQuest_Use_Ability_Charges_Description: Use {s:current_tier_score} hero ability charges.

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
Dota 2 Vulkan Win64 Depot 401536
