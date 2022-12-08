Dota 2 update for 8 December 2022
ClientVersion 5564
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English
English Localization
- DOTA_WeeklyQuest_Win_With_Ranged_Hero_Name:
- DOTA_WeeklyQuest_Win_With_Ranged_Hero_Description:
- DOTA_WeeklyQuest_Win_With_Melee_Hero_Name:
- DOTA_WeeklyQuest_Win_With_Melee_Hero_Description:
- DOTA_WeeklyQuest_Disarm_Duration_Name:
- DOTA_WeeklyQuest_Disarm_Duration_Description:
- DOTA_WeeklyQuest_Neutral_Items_Earned_Name:
- DOTA_WeeklyQuest_Neutral_Items_Earned_Description:
- DOTA_WeeklyQuest_Use_Ability_Charges_Name:
- DOTA_WeeklyQuest_Use_Ability_Charges_Description:
