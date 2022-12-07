TCC Beta 1.9.0.0 - 1.9.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 10101208 · Last edited 7 December 2022 – 23:32:12 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Beta 1.9.0

Added friend leaderboards

Beta 1.9.0.2

Added macedonian language, along with other language fixes

Updated game engine which brings performance

Updated scribble text engine

Beta 1.9.0.3

Reset Monthly Endless Run

Fixed "Hold to skip" setting button

Beta 1.9.0.6

Added 10 new hats (most of them are translator related)

Finished week 10 in calendar

Tweaked Endless Run a bit

Fixed propeller hat

Beta 1.9.0.7

Fixed -1 coins bug in level select

Fixed graphical glitches

Updated scribble text engine

Due to how broken this game is, made DJ-L5 way easier

- Changed how you get credits in challenges:

Tutorial - 2 > 5 credits

Ladder - 3 > 7 credits

Difficulty 1 - 5 > 10 credits

Difficulty 2 - 10 > 20 credits

Difficulty 3 - 15 > 30 credits

Difficulty 4 - 20 > 40 credits

Difficulty 5 - 25 > 50 credits

World 7 - 30 > 100 credits

- Changed how you get credits in Endless Run

Every level you beat in endless run is 1 credits gained instead of 0.5

If you have a highscore, you will get double credits gained (monthly highscore doesn't count)

Custom Endless Run is unchanged

I am still working on the upcoming Asteroids++ game, which is going to be a free to play title on steam!

Happy Gaming!