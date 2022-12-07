 Skip to content

The Colorful Creature update for 7 December 2022

TCC Beta 1.9.0.0 - 1.9.0.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Beta 1.9.0
  • Added friend leaderboards
Beta 1.9.0.2
  • Added macedonian language, along with other language fixes
  • Updated game engine which brings performance
  • Updated scribble text engine
Beta 1.9.0.3
  • Reset Monthly Endless Run
  • Fixed "Hold to skip" setting button
Beta 1.9.0.6
  • Added 10 new hats (most of them are translator related)
  • Finished week 10 in calendar
  • Tweaked Endless Run a bit
  • Fixed propeller hat
Beta 1.9.0.7
  • Fixed -1 coins bug in level select
  • Fixed graphical glitches
  • Updated scribble text engine
  • Due to how broken this game is, made DJ-L5 way easier

- Changed how you get credits in challenges:

  • Tutorial - 2 > 5 credits
  • Ladder - 3 > 7 credits
  • Difficulty 1 - 5 > 10 credits
  • Difficulty 2 - 10 > 20 credits
  • Difficulty 3 - 15 > 30 credits
  • Difficulty 4 - 20 > 40 credits
  • Difficulty 5 - 25 > 50 credits
  • World 7 - 30 > 100 credits

- Changed how you get credits in Endless Run

  • Every level you beat in endless run is 1 credits gained instead of 0.5
  • If you have a highscore, you will get double credits gained (monthly highscore doesn't count)
  • Custom Endless Run is unchanged

I am still working on the upcoming Asteroids++ game, which is going to be a free to play title on steam!
Happy Gaming!

Changed depots in lite branch

TCC Windows Depot 1651681
