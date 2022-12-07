TCC Beta 1.9.0.0 - 1.9.0.7

Beta 1.9.0
- Added friend leaderboards
Beta 1.9.0.2
- Added macedonian language, along with other language fixes
- Updated game engine which brings performance
- Updated scribble text engine
Beta 1.9.0.3
- Reset Monthly Endless Run
- Fixed "Hold to skip" setting button
Beta 1.9.0.6
- Added 10 new hats (most of them are translator related)
- Finished week 10 in calendar
- Tweaked Endless Run a bit
- Fixed propeller hat
Beta 1.9.0.7
- Fixed -1 coins bug in level select
- Fixed graphical glitches
- Updated scribble text engine
- Due to how broken this game is, made DJ-L5 way easier
- Changed how you get credits in challenges:
- Tutorial - 2 > 5 credits
- Ladder - 3 > 7 credits
- Difficulty 1 - 5 > 10 credits
- Difficulty 2 - 10 > 20 credits
- Difficulty 3 - 15 > 30 credits
- Difficulty 4 - 20 > 40 credits
- Difficulty 5 - 25 > 50 credits
- World 7 - 30 > 100 credits
- Changed how you get credits in Endless Run
- Every level you beat in endless run is 1 credits gained instead of 0.5
- If you have a highscore, you will get double credits gained (monthly highscore doesn't count)
- Custom Endless Run is unchanged
I am still working on the upcoming Asteroids++ game, which is going to be a free to play title on steam!
Happy Gaming!
Changed depots in lite branch