[1.3.40] - Patch

[1.3.40]
[Fixes]
- Fix for LoneWolf not being excluded from Moonstone's passive pool.
- Fix for Harmony talent disallowing target selection.
- Fix for missing StrongMorale icon.
- Fix for large Salvation card.
