Banners of Ruin update for 7 December 2022

[1.3.40] - Patch

Build 10101102

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[1.3.40]

[Fixes]
  • Fix for LoneWolf not being excluded from Moonstone's passive pool.
  • Fix for Harmony talent disallowing target selection.
  • Fix for missing StrongMorale icon.
  • Fix for large Salvation card.

