Tropical Hearts update for 7 December 2022

Patch notes for December 7

Patch notes for December 7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • fixed broken battles in nodes on the expedition map (north and east side)
  • fixed negative exp gains. Now a minimum of 10% of experience is the limit. When loading a save file it will set any negative exp values to 0, for people who gained an experience debt due to this bug.
  • Swamplord scale and position adjusted (1/4th of previous size)
  • Characters now fully recover after returning to Paradise Island from expeditions
  • Confusion (and likewise charm/enraged status where the AI takes control of the player character’s turn) fixed for player characters
  • Special FX above the head for status effects like confusion and charm should be shown properly now.
  • Multiple input on activities would spawn multiple activity results. Now it wont accept multiple clicks anymore.

Changes

  • Added an option to add save prompts between long scenes. Currently added one between prologue and aftermath VN scenes
  • Added the space-key and left mouse-button clicks inside the text box as alternative means to continue visual novel scenes, besides the default enter-key
  • Added an info block for current equipment of the relative equipment slot, when selecting an item to equip, to help to compare them before confirming the equipping of said item
  • Added a back button to the load and save screens where needed, as an alternative to pressing escape.
  • Hidden the party/character/skill/equipment buttons in the main menu bar before day 3, to avoid possible spoilers concerning the character’s abilities.

