 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zombie Land - Survival update for 7 December 2022

Update 0.1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10100615 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Player Character : Finally we have the character Trait.
Zombies: Zombies look good already.
Airport : Lived up a bit and less Loot.

Repairs:
Sounds - Animations and Bugs

Changed files in this update

Depot 2216511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link