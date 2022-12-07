Update 0.1.6

Player Character : Finally we have the character Trait.
Zombies: Zombies look good already.
Airport : Lived up a bit and less Loot.
Repairs:
Sounds - Animations and Bugs
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Player Character : Finally we have the character Trait.
Zombies: Zombies look good already.
Airport : Lived up a bit and less Loot.
Repairs:
Sounds - Animations and Bugs
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update