- Fixed game crashing when going into the gallery.
- Achievements are now active for the start of the game and Violet's dates. These achievements are currently missing images which will be added at a later date - everything is very work in progress at the moment and we want to make sure everything is of the same high quality.
Town Girls update for 7 December 2022
Steam Achievements & Gallery Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
