Town Girls update for 7 December 2022

Steam Achievements & Gallery Fix

Build 10100606

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed game crashing when going into the gallery.
  2. Achievements are now active for the start of the game and Violet's dates. These achievements are currently missing images which will be added at a later date - everything is very work in progress at the moment and we want to make sure everything is of the same high quality.

