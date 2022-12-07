Hotfix - The Definitive Edition

Here's a quick follow up to fix a few things in yesterday's big update. Thanks to everyone who sent us feedback and reported issues!
- World description now respects line breaks
- Fixed direct connection not picking up some domain resolutions correctly
- Fixed an edge case where world backup would hang if it shuts down in the middle of a backup
- Increased QBit drop rate from treasure
- Added rocket packs to treasure on lava and corruption layers
- Disabled duplicate rocket pack items (t1 and t2)
- Added coins as uncommon mob drops for night, cave, and corrupted enemies
- Enabled iron and obsidian chests
- Corrected some loot table references on encounter-specific mob variants
- Removed arctek gauntlet dependency from Arc Vault craft unlock
- Balanced / reduced craft costs for TNT and excavators. Grinding is no fun.
- Moved Obsidian and Iron Chest crafts to Storage section from Furniture section
- Removed log requirement from wood focus recipe (making it easier to craft)
Changed files in this update