 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Creativerse update for 7 December 2022

Hotfix - The Definitive Edition

Share · View all patches · Build 10100546 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's a quick follow up to fix a few things in yesterday's big update. Thanks to everyone who sent us feedback and reported issues!

  • World description now respects line breaks
  • Fixed direct connection not picking up some domain resolutions correctly
  • Fixed an edge case where world backup would hang if it shuts down in the middle of a backup
  • Increased QBit drop rate from treasure
  • Added rocket packs to treasure on lava and corruption layers
  • Disabled duplicate rocket pack items (t1 and t2)
  • Added coins as uncommon mob drops for night, cave, and corrupted enemies
  • Enabled iron and obsidian chests
  • Corrected some loot table references on encounter-specific mob variants
  • Removed arctek gauntlet dependency from Arc Vault craft unlock
  • Balanced / reduced craft costs for TNT and excavators. Grinding is no fun.
  • Moved Obsidian and Iron Chest crafts to Storage section from Furniture section
  • Removed log requirement from wood focus recipe (making it easier to craft)

Changed files in this update

Playful Steam Game Windows Depot Depot 280792
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link