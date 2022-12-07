v2.2.0 Decimals Removed! (mostly)

Patch Notes for v2.2.0
Changes:
- No more annoying decimal popups (with exception to stat gains in battle) Hp, damage and healing is now only displayed in whole numbers with 10x value. Buff/debuffs that heal/damage are also 10x value. This means as a player, block is easier to calculate vs damage and is no longer rounded to the nearest block value; no more losing a point of block when taking a fraction of damage (no more fraction damage ether).
- Added difficulty display in game over screen.
- Block enchantment stacks increased from 3 to 5 (now 50)
- Fire Claw Lv1 burn added decreased from 3 to 2
- Holy Strike no longer adds regen on hit if you have dispel. Now adds 40, 60, 80 block if you have dispel.
- Thornmail lv3 return removed. Block increased from 4 to 5 (now 50) and thorns increased from 4 to 5.
- Earth Blast lv2 Now adds 10 block if you have block.
- Tremor lv2 damage multiplier increased from 5 to 6.
- Wild Strike lv2 damage multiplier increased from 2 to 3.
- Punish lv2 blessing stack gained increased from 1 to 2.
- Devoted lv2 ap cost decreased from 1 to 0, and lv3 no longer has dissipate
- Freezing Flame Lv1 damage multiplier decreased from 5 to 4
- Bite Lv2 and Lv3 increased bleed from 1 to 2 and 1 to 3
- Crushing Blow Lv2 and Lv3 Snake Stance increased from 1 to 2 and 2 to 3.
- Earth Claw Lv2 and 3 multiplier increased from 3 to 4. Lv3 now removes block on hit
- Triple Strike Lv3 now applies 1 bleed if target has stun
- Lightning Claw Lv3 now has return on it.
- Pummel Lv2 and 3 multiplier increased from 5 to 6 and 6 to 7
- Slash Lv2 bleed on hit increased from 1 to 2
- Stab Lv3 now has hold
- Throw Axe lv3 chain increased from 3 to 4
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue with Water Mastery lv3 returning the incorrect value for splash damage added.
- Fixed a visual issue that was showing splash vfx coming from the attacker rather than the target.
- Fixed an issue where flute trinket was triggering it’s damage bonus when stun was applied instead of when stun was triggered.
- Fixed the description in Siphon that didn’t also include int, str, and agi increase when siphoning stat hex.
- Fixed some typos in French Translation
- Fixed some typos in Russian Translation
- Fixed some typos in Chinese Simplified Translation
- Fixed some typos in Chinese Traditional Translation
Changed files in this update