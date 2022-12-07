 Skip to content

Relapse update for 7 December 2022

v2.2.0 Decimals Removed! (mostly)

Build 10100106 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes for v2.2.0

Changes:

  • No more annoying decimal popups (with exception to stat gains in battle) Hp, damage and healing is now only displayed in whole numbers with 10x value. Buff/debuffs that heal/damage are also 10x value. This means as a player, block is easier to calculate vs damage and is no longer rounded to the nearest block value; no more losing a point of block when taking a fraction of damage (no more fraction damage ether).
  • Added difficulty display in game over screen.
  • Block enchantment stacks increased from 3 to 5 (now 50)
  • Fire Claw Lv1 burn added decreased from 3 to 2
  • Holy Strike no longer adds regen on hit if you have dispel. Now adds 40, 60, 80 block if you have dispel.
  • Thornmail lv3 return removed. Block increased from 4 to 5 (now 50) and thorns increased from 4 to 5.
  • Earth Blast lv2 Now adds 10 block if you have block.
  • Tremor lv2 damage multiplier increased from 5 to 6.
  • Wild Strike lv2 damage multiplier increased from 2 to 3.
  • Punish lv2 blessing stack gained increased from 1 to 2.
  • Devoted lv2 ap cost decreased from 1 to 0, and lv3 no longer has dissipate
  • Freezing Flame Lv1 damage multiplier decreased from 5 to 4
  • Bite Lv2 and Lv3 increased bleed from 1 to 2 and 1 to 3
  • Crushing Blow Lv2 and Lv3 Snake Stance increased from 1 to 2 and 2 to 3.
  • Earth Claw Lv2 and 3 multiplier increased from 3 to 4. Lv3 now removes block on hit
  • Triple Strike Lv3 now applies 1 bleed if target has stun
  • Lightning Claw Lv3 now has return on it.
  • Pummel Lv2 and 3 multiplier increased from 5 to 6 and 6 to 7
  • Slash Lv2 bleed on hit increased from 1 to 2
  • Stab Lv3 now has hold
  • Throw Axe lv3 chain increased from 3 to 4

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue with Water Mastery lv3 returning the incorrect value for splash damage added.
  • Fixed a visual issue that was showing splash vfx coming from the attacker rather than the target.
  • Fixed an issue where flute trinket was triggering it’s damage bonus when stun was applied instead of when stun was triggered.
  • Fixed the description in Siphon that didn’t also include int, str, and agi increase when siphoning stat hex.
  • Fixed some typos in French Translation
  • Fixed some typos in Russian Translation
  • Fixed some typos in Chinese Simplified Translation
  • Fixed some typos in Chinese Traditional Translation

