Lost Ark update for 9 December 2022

Lost Ark Client Update - 12/8

Greetings heroes of Arkesia,

As we continue to work through the ongoing disconnect issue, today you will see an update to Lost Ark available on Steam. This is a client only update that will not require downtime. If you do not see the update, please restart your steam client or do a validation check to force the update from Steam.

Following this client update, we will be closely observing for changes or improvements to disconnect behavior. As always, please let us know how your experience may have changed here on the forums.

Thank you for your patience as we continue to work on this issue.

