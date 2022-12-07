 Skip to content

Tonikk Tycoon update for 7 December 2022

Spectator Mode and New Background

I brought back the old main menu background style with new videos
I also added a new spectator mode
I also also, did some bug fixes and other random tweaks to things but mostly unnoticeable.

