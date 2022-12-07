 Skip to content

Breadbox update for 7 December 2022

Update - Use numpad as a game controller

Share · View all patches · Build 10099709 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Numpad can now be linked to a Joystick controllers.
  • Numpad is linked to Joystick 1 by default when starting Breadbox for the first time.

