Arena Spawner Modes, Teasing Revolvers, Performance Improvements

Wave Settings

Added more settings to Enemy Waves Spawner on Arenas. This will add new challenges and inreach your experience.

New Player Settings:



Added new Health mode — only 50% from default amount.

Waist Ammo on/off — turn Waist Ammo off (to False) so you won't be able to take new magazines from your waist and have to find new guns on arena or take them from enemies.

More Enemy Settings:

Minutes Remain — set how long the wave should last. Adds 5 minutes with every click.

Total Enemies — set how many enemies you need to beat until the end.

No Firearms — enemies won't use any guns, just their fists.

Teasing Revolvers Progress

After bringing you break action fun, it's time to add another family of awesome weapons that make you feel soooo op. Ability to rotate the cilinder is here too.

Some other cool features we hope to add this year:

Reworked bladed weapons mechanics;

New design for Ammo Workbench and Enemy Generator;

Proper hand poses for firearms;

We'll try to add some holidays-related stuff, however, we have a lot to do and there is a chance this time we won't add so many things like we used to.

City Sandbox Improvements

We mostly worked on performance and there is still a few things to do in the future. Right now we added a few solutions to improve FPS for some situations but there still may be spikes, we are working on further improvements.

Added More Zipline Handles - now you can put more ragdolls to the ride or ride together with them like in a deadly theme park with guns. We also tweaked the rail road a little so ragdolls should not glitch so much during rides anymore.



Region Prices Change in January

In the beginning of the next year we are going to revise prices in most regions, which probably will result in 20-40% price rise.

The USD price stays the same $19.99.

We will use recommended Steam prices algorithm, so there won't be any manual changes, just the prices Valve thinks are the best.

Amid new Valve price policy, the there is one more reason why we have to make these changes. After successfully relocating our team from east-european war and establishing new EU office we faced new challenges and unexpected expensess that may need help to cover.

We are happy to have so many users all around the world and believe that war and violence should be met only in games but not real world.

Related Devlog Posts:

Join our communities to directly talk to us:

▬▬▬ [DISCORD](discord.gg/QDrUWsJ) ▬▬▬ TWITTER ▬▬▬ MODS ▬▬▬ PATREON ▬▬▬