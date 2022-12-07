 Skip to content

Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 7 December 2022

Fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Issue with vehicles not loading properly or at all.

The previous update included updated collision to buildings. Making placing furniture items on the wall easier. (wreath, stocking)

