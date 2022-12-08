 Skip to content

Beneath Oresa update for 8 December 2022

0.3.2

0.3.2

Improvements

  • Now the framerate always matches the vertical refresh rate

Fixes

  • Fixed minor animation issues
  • Fixed some minor VFX issues
  • Fixed a cloth-simulation issue on low-end machines

