- Fix an issue where you could glitch into the forest volcano and never leave again
- Fix an issue where heavy lag could cause bugs when jumping over lava
- Fix an issue where one could never leave quicksand anymore
- You can now take a dip in the hot springs in the ice biome
Tinkertown update for 7 December 2022
Early Access 0.16.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
