Tinkertown update for 7 December 2022

Early Access 0.16.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix an issue where you could glitch into the forest volcano and never leave again
  • Fix an issue where heavy lag could cause bugs when jumping over lava
  • Fix an issue where one could never leave quicksand anymore
  • You can now take a dip in the hot springs in the ice biome

