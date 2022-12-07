 Skip to content

Kynseed update for 7 December 2022

Update 1.0.0.9121

Share · View all patches · Build 10098883 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Thanks to all of you for your support, whether by sending in bugs, for leaving a review letting us know what you think, for hanging out in the community, or even simply playing the game.

If you are getting any issues, please send them in for us to look at (via discord or mailing bugs@kynseed.com).

Here is our first release changelog:

Cʜᴀɴɢᴇʟᴏɢ
🔷 Switchover to 64 bit exes to fix crashes on loading (there is a 32-bit branch to fall back on if required)
🔷 Added a button to access the wiki
❌ Fix for crash on opening inventory
❌ Guard fix for crash on looking at help on Jam recipes
❌ Postal strike ended affecting baby delivery
❌ Fix for gifting Woemarsh NPCs via mailbox
❌ Fix for competitions not closing after the end of the day

🔷Additionᅠᅠ🔶Improvementᅠᅠ❌Fix

