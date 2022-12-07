 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 7 December 2022

Patch 0.03.004 is live! Minor fixes.

Share · View all patches · Build 10098654 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted Niagara effects reducing light bleed through basement walls on Jefferson.
  • Improved PC performance at the office. Reduced the volume of resources the tutorial movies were consuming.
  • Combined Poltergeist audio tracks on the Office Audio Player so the entire sound is one track.
  • Ghost will not interrupt EVP sessions anymore.
  • Adjusted AI behavior tree (optimization).
  • Increased memory usage on landscaping enabling higher resolution.

Changed files in this update

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. Content Depot 1872861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link