- Adjusted Niagara effects reducing light bleed through basement walls on Jefferson.
- Improved PC performance at the office. Reduced the volume of resources the tutorial movies were consuming.
- Combined Poltergeist audio tracks on the Office Audio Player so the entire sound is one track.
- Ghost will not interrupt EVP sessions anymore.
- Adjusted AI behavior tree (optimization).
- Increased memory usage on landscaping enabling higher resolution.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 7 December 2022
Patch 0.03.004 is live! Minor fixes.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
