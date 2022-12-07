 Skip to content

BrainAccelerator Playtest update for 7 December 2022

0.8.19 has been released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added functions

  • An item to reduce boost gauge consumption has been implemented.
  • After entering a Battle Royale world, the player is now invincible for a while.

Adjustments

  • World load times have been shortened.

