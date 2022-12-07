Patch Notes - Cartel Tycoon v 1.0.9.4703

Visual
- Updated tree visuals for buildings
Bug Fixes
- Fixed: Multiple localization and text issues
- Fixed: Incorrect number of bonuses displayed on the University if Lieutenant with Researcher ability is there
- Fixed: "Connecting to cloud" icons displayed in the Main Menu
- Fixed: Lieutenants' nickname is not updated in dialogues
- Fixed: Terror didn't grow when selling illegal products without containers in Seaports and Border Checkpoints
- Fixed: Capo is considered a Lieutenant in the "Industrial Action" quest.
- Fixed: Incorrect dialogue choices for some of the Gang Deals.
- Fixed: Gang Deals stay active after subjugating or killing the Gang Leader
- Fixed: Federales could arrest the quest residence during the "Detain III" quest.
