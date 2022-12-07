 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cartel Tycoon update for 7 December 2022

Patch Notes - Cartel Tycoon v 1.0.9.4703

Share · View all patches · Build 10097929 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Visual

  • Updated tree visuals for buildings

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed: Multiple localization and text issues
  • Fixed: Incorrect number of bonuses displayed on the University if Lieutenant with Researcher ability is there
  • Fixed: "Connecting to cloud" icons displayed in the Main Menu
  • Fixed: Lieutenants' nickname is not updated in dialogues
  • Fixed: Terror didn't grow when selling illegal products without containers in Seaports and Border Checkpoints
  • Fixed: Capo is considered a Lieutenant in the "Industrial Action" quest.
  • Fixed: Incorrect dialogue choices for some of the Gang Deals.
  • Fixed: Gang Deals stay active after subjugating or killing the Gang Leader
  • Fixed: Federales could arrest the quest residence during the "Detain III" quest.

Changed files in this update

Cartel Tycoon Content Depot 1220141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link