Racket: Nx update for 7 December 2022

Version 2.8.8

Racket Nx v2.8.8 Release notes

  • Fix "Player Left Match" when disconnecting

  • Fix Cancel button grayed out when disconnecting multiplayer much

  • new YUR Integration v0.9

