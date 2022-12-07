Version 2.8.8

Racket Nx v2.8.8 Release notes
Fix "Player Left Match" when disconnecting
Fix Cancel button grayed out when disconnecting multiplayer much
new YUR Integration v0.9
Changed files in this update