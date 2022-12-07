 Skip to content

Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed update for 7 December 2022

'Tis the season to get FREE stuff!

Build 10097547

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Free Content!
3 New merry Crypto skins
1 New festive Saucer skin

General

  • Fixed some stability issues:
    o Rare Multiplayer freeze after dying in Bay City waters,
    o rare crash after Arkvoodle mission 13,
    o potential game freeze issue after transmogging the courier’s vehicle in SM11,
    o rare soft-lock in Multiplayer pause for Player 2,
    o rare crash when Player 1 enters the saucer with Player 2 PK’ing a specific NPC,
    o potential SM17 freeze during the escort step,
    o rare Ion Detonator-related crash
    o rare input-mashing related crash
  • Fixed some issues around the bodysnatch ability:
    o Bodysnatched NPC models work properly with Selective X-Ray Vision mutator
    o Fixed a case where powers and weapons might become unusable if bodysnatching an NPC and breaking line-of-sight at the right time
  • Fixed some audio issues
    o Fixed some cutscenes music not playing properly
    o Fixed an issue where Crypto’s three-point-landing with Smashdown unlocked would have no sound
  • Fixed objective blocker in Arkvoodle mission “Publicity Stunt”, where a hippie could be slurped and blocking the missions
  • Fixed some Blisk movement issues in SM07
  • Fixed tanks to have consistent physics behavior against Ion Detonator grenades
  • Fixed some collision issues in Solaris
  • Fixed objective blocker in Oddjob mission “Ruin Lives - The Secretary!”
  • Fixed some issues with the Free Love ability to make it consistent in some gameplay instances
  • Fixed potential objective blocker in Oddjob mission 23 “The Abominable Yeti”
  • Fixed potential objective blocker in Arkvoodle mission 11 “Alien Overlords: The Reality”
  • Fixed a collectible issue in Tunguska, now the music disc can be properly collected

Player reported issues

  • Bongwater can no longer randomly get stuck during the boss fight
  • Re-balanced the building destruction with Sonic Boom
  • Fixed that collected tracks are in the Jukebox
  • Fixed audio issues in Bay City occurring in certain conditions after defeating Coyote Bongwater
  • Fixed issue after using the Slurbmaster in Arkvoodle mission “Publicity Stunt”
  • Fixed inconsistencies in the voice lines for the prank calls
  • Fixed that no more US military vehicles spawn in Takoshima when the alert level is raised
  • Fixed objective blocker with mission progression for the “The Siberian Job” rg. Sergei’s truck, spore cylinders, and the KGB cars
  • Fixed that the PK’ed objects do not get stuck in geometry when those objects are mission-relevant

Keep watching the skies (and watch out what's coming up your chimney)!

