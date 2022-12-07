The team at Evil licorice is proud to present: Retro Gadgets Update 0.1.1
This is a maintenance patch, and this is the list of things that have been fixed.
- Fixed a bug that caused the update of the AudioChip volume property 1 tick later.
- Fixed a bug that prevented CPU.DeltaTime to be cleared when a Gadget was turned on/off.
- Fixed a crash with nested tables inside a FlashMemory.
- Fixed a crash if the error() function was called without arguments.
- Fixed a bug that displayed black bars in widget mode if the resolution was not 16:9.
- Fixed a bug in DPad and Stick Y axes.
- Fixed a sprite that incorrectly displayed the square airbrush tip.
- Fixed asset errors that allowed the rotation of button and other important symbols that should remain aligned with the viewer.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the volume sliders in the game options to work as intended.
- Renamed the Power Button section of the Misc drawer to reflect the fact that contains in fact, power buttons
- Fixed a Lua crash related to garbage collection
- 2x1 board shapes were updated to avoid some edge cases with the positioning of the Multitool connector
- Fixed Lua require() random crashes
- Fixed Lua assets iterators
