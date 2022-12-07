 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Retro Gadgets update for 7 December 2022

Update 0.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10097315 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The team at Evil licorice is proud to present: Retro Gadgets Update 0.1.1

This is a maintenance patch, and this is the list of things that have been fixed.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the update of the AudioChip volume property 1 tick later.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented CPU.DeltaTime to be cleared when a Gadget was turned on/off.
  • Fixed a crash with nested tables inside a FlashMemory.
  • Fixed a crash if the error() function was called without arguments.
  • Fixed a bug that displayed black bars in widget mode if the resolution was not 16:9.
  • Fixed a bug in DPad and Stick Y axes.
  • Fixed a sprite that incorrectly displayed the square airbrush tip.
  • Fixed asset errors that allowed the rotation of button and other important symbols that should remain aligned with the viewer.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the volume sliders in the game options to work as intended.
  • Renamed the Power Button section of the Misc drawer to reflect the fact that contains in fact, power buttons
  • Fixed a Lua crash related to garbage collection
  • 2x1 board shapes were updated to avoid some edge cases with the positioning of the Multitool connector
  • Fixed Lua require() random crashes
  • Fixed Lua assets iterators

Changed files in this update

Depot 1730262
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link