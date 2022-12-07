Patch v17.2

//misc
- Necrotic Skirmishes: Reduced the chance of Blessed and Super Blessed enemies very early on the run (eg Super Blessed won't show at all until the 1 minute mark and have a reduced chance until the 3 minute mark).
- Mausoleum Awakening: Reduced the amount of enemies that will show up during the following special stages (most notably at high difficulty maps): Goopily Slimies, Elven Eyes, Phasmophobia, Ogre Juggernauts, Night of the Living Dead, Muggy Bandits.
- Increased the gem drop rate for Elves and Ogre enemies. Lantern Handlers now have a small chance of dropping a gem. Candle Phantasms now have a chance of dropping an Occult Heart or gem.
//bug fixes
- Mouse menu support wasn't working in some menus (Status Screen spells, Roaming Traveller events, Delete Save, New Game Forever).
- The Status Screen and Game Over screen could cause a crash if you're using full mouse support and there was an active Curse of Blindness.
- You could boneraise Bro minions even without unlocking the relevant meta as long as you increased their cap elsewhere (eg from relics).
- Marshes of Madness map: There was a chance enemies could spawn inside the map edge terrain.
- The Blacksmith Lackey and Souleater Dealer could show up at the same time causing music issues.
- Scope Sights relic: Getting more than 3 would cause a crash.
- Souleater Dealer: He could offer a relic which would take you over its duplicate limit.
- There was a chance the game's window title would change.
