Early Access 0.6.03 Update notice

PIGROMANCE has been updated to 0.6.03
[Update List]
- Some of Buttons isn't working at some places. So we fixed.
We will cotinuously update this game to make it better.
Thank you.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
PIGROMANCE has been updated to 0.6.03
[Update List]
We will cotinuously update this game to make it better.
Thank you.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update