Hot Fix - Version 0.718

Hello Ranchers!
We have a small patch that fixes the way currency is displayed.
Have a Merry Christmas / Happy Holidays!
The Ranch Sim Team
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello Ranchers!
We have a small patch that fixes the way currency is displayed.
Have a Merry Christmas / Happy Holidays!
The Ranch Sim Team
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update