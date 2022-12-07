 Skip to content

Ranch Simulator update for 7 December 2022

Hot Fix - Version 0.718

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Ranchers!

We have a small patch that fixes the way currency is displayed.

Have a Merry Christmas / Happy Holidays!
The Ranch Sim Team

