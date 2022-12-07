 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rogue: Genesia update for 7 December 2022

Update 0.7.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10095976 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change

  • Reduced Shaman's Staff spread by 50%
  • Increased Shrine's buff duration from 30s to 60s
  • Removed pick-up delay on golds coin
  • Removed pick-up delay on Dash potion when you are missing dash charges

QoL

  • Greed will no longer display a buff when not having any stacks
  • Slightly increased Shrine's text duration

Optimisation

  • Reduced reflection probe resolution to save memory and video memory
  • Reduced Stats Update due to Wind ring and martyr cloack

Fixes

  • Memory leak caused by shrines when moving a lot
  • Complex bug leading to some post-update bonus being reset until a dynamic value forced post-update value to be refreshed (for example Blood tranmutation not giving damage for a few seconds)
  • Plexus's challenge giving back phoenix totem when loading it (or usualy any challenge giving you multiple copy of the starting achievements) and making the challenge super easy
  • Fumuu shuriken bouncing to some wrong position
  • Localization font being ignored in the card list in main menu

Modding

  • Function to add custom damage source to be displayed in the end screen:
    ModGenesia.ModGenesia.AddCustomDamageSource(string key, List<LocalizationData> localisedName, Sprite texture)
  • (experimental) Function to add custom Elite ability (Remember to override getGeneralAbilityTag() function. also LoadAbility() if you want the icon to be properly displayed)
    ModGenesia.ModGenesia.AddCustomEliteAbility(string internalName,System.Reflection.ConstructorInfo Constructor)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2067921
  • Loading history…
Depot 2067922
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link