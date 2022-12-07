Update 0.7.1.1

Change
- Reduced Shaman's Staff spread by 50%
- Increased Shrine's buff duration from 30s to 60s
- Removed pick-up delay on golds coin
- Removed pick-up delay on Dash potion when you are missing dash charges
QoL
- Greed will no longer display a buff when not having any stacks
- Slightly increased Shrine's text duration
Optimisation
- Reduced reflection probe resolution to save memory and video memory
- Reduced Stats Update due to Wind ring and martyr cloack
Fixes
- Memory leak caused by shrines when moving a lot
- Complex bug leading to some post-update bonus being reset until a dynamic value forced post-update value to be refreshed (for example Blood tranmutation not giving damage for a few seconds)
- Plexus's challenge giving back phoenix totem when loading it (or usualy any challenge giving you multiple copy of the starting achievements) and making the challenge super easy
- Fumuu shuriken bouncing to some wrong position
- Localization font being ignored in the card list in main menu
Modding
- Function to add custom damage source to be displayed in the end screen:
ModGenesia.ModGenesia.AddCustomDamageSource(string key, List<LocalizationData> localisedName, Sprite texture)
- (experimental) Function to add custom Elite ability (Remember to override getGeneralAbilityTag() function. also LoadAbility() if you want the icon to be properly displayed)
ModGenesia.ModGenesia.AddCustomEliteAbility(string internalName,System.Reflection.ConstructorInfo Constructor)
Changed files in this update