Floor44 update for 7 December 2022

1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10095938 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Well, some whining babies are complaining the game being too hard, here are some fixes.

  • Added new item: Developer Kit, you can only purchase it in the vending machine
  • Disabled item auto-despawn
  • Fixed darkener still darkens players afar
  • Fixed player hears other player's consuming sound
  • Fixed items cannot get picked up after inventory full
  • Lowered weapon prices，and a lot others
  • Improved battery, matrixes, stones stackable amount
  • Decreased enemy attack speed on higher levels
  • Starter levels will no longer spawn enemies

