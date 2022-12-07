Well, some whining babies are complaining the game being too hard, here are some fixes.
- Added new item: Developer Kit, you can only purchase it in the vending machine
- Disabled item auto-despawn
- Fixed darkener still darkens players afar
- Fixed player hears other player's consuming sound
- Fixed items cannot get picked up after inventory full
- Lowered weapon prices，and a lot others
- Improved battery, matrixes, stones stackable amount
- Decreased enemy attack speed on higher levels
- Starter levels will no longer spawn enemies
Changed files in this update