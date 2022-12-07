 Skip to content

Noch update for 7 December 2022

First Step 3:1 Hotfix Update

Build 10095563 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Chapter 3.1 came out a week ago, and we immediately started fixing everything that unexpectedly broke.

The most important updates:

  • Save problem with First Step 3:1 fixed. Now a new chapter is available for everyone.
  • Minor coop connection issues fixed.
  • Minor localisation fixes
  • Optimisation improvements

First Step 3:1 fixes:

  • Fight music doesn't stop now
  • Flying enemies pathfinding improved
  • Chain in the main hall become more stable
  • Minor missing sound fixes

Previous chapters fixes:

  • Myst Spheres damage balance (2:1, 2:2)
  • Myst Wolves now can be damaged underground by Combat Converter alternative shot (2:2)
  • Multiple layered HP bar bug fixed (2:2)
  • Combat Converter now doesn't break during final fight (2:2)

