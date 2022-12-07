First Step 3:1 Hotfix Update

Chapter 3.1 came out a week ago, and we immediately started fixing everything that unexpectedly broke.
The most important updates:
- Save problem with First Step 3:1 fixed. Now a new chapter is available for everyone.
- Minor coop connection issues fixed.
- Minor localisation fixes
- Optimisation improvements
First Step 3:1 fixes:
- Fight music doesn't stop now
- Flying enemies pathfinding improved
- Chain in the main hall become more stable
- Minor missing sound fixes
Previous chapters fixes:
- Myst Spheres damage balance (2:1, 2:2)
- Myst Wolves now can be damaged underground by Combat Converter alternative shot (2:2)
- Multiple layered HP bar bug fixed (2:2)
- Combat Converter now doesn't break during final fight (2:2)
Changed files in this update