Early Access Release v.022

This update focuses on bug fixes, feedback and further tightening up the gameplay as we work on both the PC and the console builds. Please continue to feedback to help us to refine and improve.

Here are the patch notes for Release v.022:

Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front are changes/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players & QA. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the Steam forum.

INFORMATION ABOUT SAVE FILES:

Please note, some of these updates have been found to not work on certain saves created before this update. It's a little hit and miss at the moment - some features will apply to an older save and some will not. In most circumstances, in order for the changes to take effect it may be better to begin a new game and/or save file to ensure that the latest fixes are applied accurately. Apologies for this. We are working on a solution to allow for future updates to apply to save files.

ADDITIONS/ALTERATIONS:

🌊 ADDED: Added Difficulty setting in the Options menu titled Gameplay. Players can now select Hard or Easy settings.

ADDED: Add loading element to the Weather Tool UI in Free Surf to allow for correct loading of the PWC

ADDED: 20 metre rule in the application within the game UI, the Rules Screen and in both Options plus the Tutorial.

ADDED: Display message text when there are two surfers on the wave and no interference has occurred

ADDED: Improving system assignment of the leashes within the Character Creator and in-game to better reflect assignment usage and health status of each item. More work to be done on this.

MODIFIED: Fog for Jaws, Pipeline, Aileen’s

FIXED: PWC issue with A.I. not being released from Pipeline and Trestles

MODIFIED: Jaws second buoy added to the scene

MODIFIED: Trestles second buoy added to the scene

MODIFIED: Pipeline second buoy added to the scene

MODIFIED: Tokyo buoy position for both pools

ADDED: Tokyo BL Blast off logos to the scene

FIXED: Broken monetary progression system for World Tour 2 onward

FIXED: CONTENDER SERIES: Incorrect amount of prize money displayed and awarded at the end of the Rounds

MODIFIED: Change the word “Online” to “Leaderboards” in the main menu. Localized

MODIFIED: Change the word “Leaderboards” to “Global Leaderboards” in the sub menu. Localized

MODIFIED: Online Leaderboard – removed redundant Y button for uploads on the Contender Series

ADDED: A tool tip for pressing D-Pad button Up/Down for Next/Previous page for Global Leaderboards and the Leaderboard Legends tables. Localized

MODIFIED: Altered score in Leaderboard area to display decimal points

TOUR STRUCTURE:

ADDED: Added a numeric system to the games save file system in order for the game to record and display the Tour numbers (Tour 1, 2, 3 etc)

ADDED: Store and display up to 10 results per tour, including a non-intrusive pop-up warning system at Tour 9 to warn players about data deletion

UPDATE: Alter text to better explain the status of unlocked and locked locations

MODIFIED: World Champion trophy to display in the Character Creator Trophy Cabinet at the appropriate junction per Tour

UI:

FIXED: 🌊 Health Stats: not included correctly in the restart stats - thank you Bad_Looler for letting us know about this

FIXED: Legrope warning - "Warning! - Legrope has snapped for this board etc." Selecting "yes" or "no" did the same thing thus ignoring the message.

FIXED: SPONSOR & CONTENDER SERIES SCREEN CONFLICT: Fix conflict between sponsor and Contender Series event screen when active

FIXED: A gap in the logic that prevented the player from leaving the equipment scene if surfboard 1 and 3 were broken and surfboard 2’s leash was broken.

FIXED: SHACK ATTACK CHALLENGE / THE CONTENDER SERIES: fix overlap / confusion in the rewards system between the two modes

FIXED: TRESTLES: buoy model (flashing on/ off)

MODIFIED: Wording in the game UI - changed buoy wording from "Park" to "Drive" for PWC's to clarify gameplay rule communication

FIXED: CHARACTER CREATOR: text update for any locked event or level on a WORLD TOUR 1 event

FIXED: MAIN AREA LOCATION UI: fixed location indicators not appearing accurately in 8 levels

MODIFIED: MAIN AREA LOCATION UI: applied locator to PWC and fixed animation not working with the locator and the PWC

MODIFIED: and localised text for the initial Tutorial pop-up within the main menu

FIXED: Female player’s eyes missing their texture (pink eyes) during the intro cutscene

MODIFIED: Removed 2022 date from all relevant game UI

MODIFIED: Tutorial popup information pertaining to $5K prizemoney at the beginning of the game

FIXED: Spamming error for end of game cutscene on the Contender Series

MENU BUG FIXES:

FIXED: ONLINE LEADER BOARD TABLE AND THE LEADERBOARD LEGENDS: Update data (not displaying)

FIXED: ONLINE LEADER BOARD TABLE AND THE LEADERBOARD LEGENDS: navigation issues within an active menu

ANIMATION:

FIXED: TOW-IN: Reinstate the tow-in landing animation

MODIFY: CHANGE SURFBOARD / PWC: Placed surfboard on the deck of the PWC. Solved the blend shape board size scaling issue that caused the arm model to pass through the board

TUTORIAL:

FIXED: Split the end of tutorial and pop-up message to play in the event that the player completes the tutorial out of order.

FIXED: System to allow user to complete the Basic Moves lessons sequence out of order

FIXED: If the user enters a new lesson and spams through the screens quickly, the initial screen spawned two sets of text initially

END GAME CUTSCENES:

FIXED: Removed the rash shirt from the suit in the scene – appeared over the suit

FIXED: Removed the suit when the player continues into the next location.

ADDED: Crowd audio track

FIXED: Music and commentary track loop

FIXED: End cutscene scenario when the player wins. Fix blend shapes on opponent female player that won

FIXED: World Tour 2 onward: fix model appearing with trophy in the scene after the player

FIXED: Fixed end load sequence - problems with models not rendering correctly into the scene

FIXED: Player stealing the trophy had a blend shape issue after wearing a 2 piece costume going into the final scene.

FIXED: Player stealing the trophy had a blend shape issue after wearing a 2 piece reloading a new game

FIXED: Blend shape problem with the model A.I. winner

FIXED: Screen navigation errors that impeded progression within the final leaderboard table screen

REPLAYS:

MODIFIED: Improve accuracy of A.I. position on the wave and in world space during replays

MODIFIED: Remove leash from the replay (consistently breaking) and reinstated post replay

FIXED: Replays often would break the characters health display in the game UI

FIXED: Replays could break the characters wetsuit display in the Character Creator (display wet texture in the Creator)

FIXED: The player position on the PWC after a replay, it would appear off centre once the game recommenced

CHARACTER CREATOR:

FIXED LEASH: Leash health in the surfboard stats screen displayed an error between top and sub menus e.g. 40% for top menu and same item in the sub menu at 100%

FUTURES FINS: Issue with selecting Futures fins when using Simon Anderson surfboards via sponsorship

FIXED: MEMORY LEAK: From Nationality back to the main menu - repeated entry and exit caused a leak

MODIDIED: Tweak the camera distance for models 200cm tall as the camera flickers on console builds

FIXED: Female A.I. models: previously using the old Felicity, Vahine, & Mahina models for the A.I.

SAVE FILE:

FIXED: Deleting save data with a broken board, then creating new save data over the same save slot will pass on the broken board to the new save data user/surfer.

GRAPHICS:

UPDATE: load screen image

OPENING MOVIE: Update Game logo and movie

CURRENTLY WORKING ON:

Animation problem with the lip moves post tow-in release

Further improve system assignment of the leashes within the Character Creator and in-game to better reflect assignment usage and also the correct health status of each item.

UI: numerous tweaks on messaging & localisation cleanup

Replays – right hand on the model texture stretching

Character Creator - character texture blit issues

Foam map resolution

Blend shape bugs for characters and equipment

General QA bug list

That's all for today.

The Bungarra team.