Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 7 December 2022

Fix / small changes

Build 10095356 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Paint cans can now be recycled.
  • Removed cash as a gift from decorated tree.
  • Less likely to receive cash as a gift from the big christmas tree.
  • Removed chance to receive chocolate bar from the stocking.
  • Increased the price of Basic bed and Good bed.
  • Decreased time it takes to sleep at a purchased bed.
  • Fixed issue with purchased beds being difficult to interact with.
  • Fixed lawn table turning into a lawn chair when canceling placement.
  • Fixed issue with the npc not always appearing at sale or rent signs.

