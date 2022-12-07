- Paint cans can now be recycled.
- Removed cash as a gift from decorated tree.
- Less likely to receive cash as a gift from the big christmas tree.
- Removed chance to receive chocolate bar from the stocking.
- Increased the price of Basic bed and Good bed.
- Decreased time it takes to sleep at a purchased bed.
- Fixed issue with purchased beds being difficult to interact with.
- Fixed lawn table turning into a lawn chair when canceling placement.
- Fixed issue with the npc not always appearing at sale or rent signs.
Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 7 December 2022
Fix / small changes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
