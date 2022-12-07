v1.1.11 Patch Notes

Bug Fixes
- Being so powerful you defeat the training slime no longer crashes the game
- Being so powerful you defeat [spoiler]the Chronomancer[/spoiler] in one turn no longer crashes the game
- Cover now works on explosion damage (cannons, bombs, flare explosions)
- Kyme can now counter the Ice Cutter Slash skill
- Multi-hit skills like Hydra Spit and Guiding Light no longer have a chance of crashing the game when used on multi-wave battles
- Fixed some "inner thought dialog" that didn't follow the standard (gray in parenthesis) format and made it look like Kyme was openly trashing Emith, when in reality, he was just thinking it
- Kyme can no longer walk on the ceiling in Waterhop Caverns
- Fixed an issue where it was possible to not fight all 3 bats as the final encounter in Waterhop Caverns
- Fixed an issue where the Ferndale Glen skit wouldn't be removed from party chat
- Kyme can no longer walk on top of zombies and rocks in Demon Claw Swamp, if those objects happen to be on top of a platform zombie
Changed files in this update