69 Summon Succubus update for 7 December 2022

New succub and "Steam Deck" support

Last edited by Wendy

Hello, we invite you to familiarize yourself with the new addition

  • Add new succubus Bia
  • Add Gallery
  • Collection card system
  • New "save system"
  • "Steam Deck" support
  • "Controllers" support

Have good game!

