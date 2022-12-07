New succub and "Steam Deck" support

Hello, we invite you to familiarize yourself with the new addition
- Add new succubus Bia
- Add Gallery
- Collection card system
- New "save system"
- "Steam Deck" support
- "Controllers" support
Have good game!
