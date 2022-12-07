Service Pack 1.0 Released!

This build contains Service Pack 1.0

We have shipped a brand new port: Port of Vancouver! This is where the cruise ships, container vessels, and bulk carriers dock. The entire port is generated with satellite imagery, and we have included the famous Lions-Gate Bridge (shown in screenshot below) -- an icon for the Port of Vancouver!

Various changes to stability have also been added, as well as physical click-able buttons for the weather and settings menu added onto the bottom GUI navigation bar. You can still press i and ESC keys on your keyboard to call these menus up; we just added click-able buttons to the nav bar for your convenience.

Live weather is also set for all ports - including the new Port of Vancouver; just ensure the Live Weather checkbox is checked, apply changes, and you're good to go!

Enjoy! More to come very soon!