PIGROMANCE update for 7 December 2022

Early Access 0.6.02 Update Notice

Build 10094762

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PIGROMANCE has been updated

[Update List]

  • We found game has been crashed in some places. So we fixed it.
  • Enemy AI has been modified.

We will continuously update our game.
Thank you.

