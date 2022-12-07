 Skip to content

Nuclear Option Playtest update for 7 December 2022

Update Notes December 7, 2022

December 7, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added airbrakes to the FS-12 which activate when throttle is zero
  • Added syncing of control surface movements between players
  • Improved smoothing for ground vehicles
  • Fixed missing target cam functionality on FS-12

