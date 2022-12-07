- Added airbrakes to the FS-12 which activate when throttle is zero
- Added syncing of control surface movements between players
- Improved smoothing for ground vehicles
- Fixed missing target cam functionality on FS-12
Nuclear Option Playtest update for 7 December 2022
Update Notes December 7, 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update