Return to li World - Chinese expansion pack update for 7 December 2022

Updated instructions on December 7th.

Share · View all patches · Build 10094744 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Increase the output probability of monster materials.
  2. The weapon shop has added new shoes, which can improve the fighting efficiency.
  3. Adjusted the pre-requirement of Rubes dungeon. (We found that players like to choose the highest task in the first guild task, which caused many players to be unable to find the monster needed to complete the task.)
  4. Fixed some new bugs.

