Updated instructions on December 7th.

- Increase the output probability of monster materials.
- The weapon shop has added new shoes, which can improve the fighting efficiency.
- Adjusted the pre-requirement of Rubes dungeon. (We found that players like to choose the highest task in the first guild task, which caused many players to be unable to find the monster needed to complete the task.)
- Fixed some new bugs.
