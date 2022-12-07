 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Snapshot VR update for 7 December 2022

v2.8.2 - Jolly Mode is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 10094355 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGELOG - v2.8.2

  • Jolly Mode has come to the Snapshot Arena! Toggle it on or off the same way you would for Spooky Mode.
  • Tips and Tricks UI has been added to the Lobby and to the wall of each team pit. This has basic information on how the game works. Let us know what we should add for new players.
  • Short and Tall Cake bunker dimensions have been adjusted
  • Head and Hand networked position accuracy has been increased across all platforms
  • New SFX added for when a projectile collides with a bunker. We're looking for feedback on how this sound should be tweaked.
  • Discord bot in #live-match-updates now shows Time Remaining for the match
  • Legacy map files that were included with the build have been removed. We'll upload them to a public drive in case anyone wants to reupload them as cloud maps.

Changed files in this update

Snapshot VR Content Depot 1133581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link