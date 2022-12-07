v2.8.2 - Jolly Mode is here!

CHANGELOG - v2.8.2
- Jolly Mode has come to the Snapshot Arena! Toggle it on or off the same way you would for Spooky Mode.
- Tips and Tricks UI has been added to the Lobby and to the wall of each team pit. This has basic information on how the game works. Let us know what we should add for new players.
- Short and Tall Cake bunker dimensions have been adjusted
- Head and Hand networked position accuracy has been increased across all platforms
- New SFX added for when a projectile collides with a bunker. We're looking for feedback on how this sound should be tweaked.
- Discord bot in #live-match-updates now shows Time Remaining for the match
- Legacy map files that were included with the build have been removed. We'll upload them to a public drive in case anyone wants to reupload them as cloud maps.
Changed files in this update