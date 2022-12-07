 Skip to content

Rheksetor update for 7 December 2022

V 0.7.17.1 Patch

Build 10093423 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V 0.7.17.1 - Patch Notes:

Added a maximum distance to the camera pan, so player perspective stays within city area

