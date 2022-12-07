V 0.7.17.1 - Patch Notes:
Added a maximum distance to the camera pan, so player perspective stays within city area
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
V 0.7.17.1 - Patch Notes:
Added a maximum distance to the camera pan, so player perspective stays within city area
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update