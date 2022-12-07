 Skip to content

Strange Lands update for 7 December 2022

Strange Lands Update 0.9

A small update that brings some bug fixes, improved level content, and updated art!

  • Improved backgrounds, making them more in line with the feel of the game
  • Improved art for ice levels.
  • Fixed bug in sprite rendering that would result in all sprites/tiles being slightly squished.
  • Fixed bug where player could throw objects through unpassable tiles.
  • Fixed Bug where player collision detection would not pick the closest blocking object to halt movement
  • Completed review of Levels 2-1 through 2-4

