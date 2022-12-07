Strange Lands Update 0.9

A small update that brings some bug fixes, improved level content, and updated art!
- Improved backgrounds, making them more in line with the feel of the game
- Improved art for ice levels.
- Fixed bug in sprite rendering that would result in all sprites/tiles being slightly squished.
- Fixed bug where player could throw objects through unpassable tiles.
- Fixed Bug where player collision detection would not pick the closest blocking object to halt movement
- Completed review of Levels 2-1 through 2-4
