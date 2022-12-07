 Skip to content

Team Fortress 2 update for 7 December 2022

Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 7704440)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Updated the Festive Rack to fix missing paintable attribute

  • Updated Musical Maelstrom, Verdant Virtuoso, and Silver Serenade effects to fix max particle count

  • Updated pl_rumford_event to fix missing materials/models

  • Updated cp_frostwatch (received via the workshop)

    • Fixed being able to build on one of the roofs in stage 2
    • Fixed a door going through the floor in stage 3

  • Updated cp_gravelpit_snowy via the workshop

    • Improved clipping
    • Fixed various perch spots
    • Decreased fog intensity
    • Removed unused particle system entities
    • Fixed a few floating trees
    • Adjusted vertical positions of snowman bombs
    • Adjusted lighting on metal sheets in blue spawn
    • Fireplaces will now light arrows
    • Added more func_dustmotes
    • Fixed some visible z-fighting
    • Minor detailing additions and adjustments

  • VScript support changes

    • Fixed lag compensation when friendly fire is enabled

    • Added better support for meshing player upgrades

      • Added GrantOrRemoveAllUpgrades method
      • Exposed currency UI when upgrades are enabled
      • Exposed upgrade history on the player when playing without a population manager

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, English, and Greek

Items

  • Festive Rack Added new attribute capabilities/paintable with value of 1

