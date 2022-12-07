Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 7704440)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:
Updated the Festive Rack to fix missing paintable attribute
Updated Musical Maelstrom, Verdant Virtuoso, and Silver Serenade effects to fix max particle count
Updated pl_rumford_event to fix missing materials/models
Updated cp_frostwatch (received via the workshop)
- Fixed being able to build on one of the roofs in stage 2
- Fixed a door going through the floor in stage 3
Updated cp_gravelpit_snowy via the workshop
- Improved clipping
- Fixed various perch spots
- Decreased fog intensity
- Removed unused particle system entities
- Fixed a few floating trees
- Adjusted vertical positions of snowman bombs
- Adjusted lighting on metal sheets in blue spawn
- Fireplaces will now light arrows
- Added more func_dustmotes
- Fixed some visible z-fighting
- Minor detailing additions and adjustments
VScript support changes
Fixed lag compensation when friendly fire is enabled
Added better support for meshing player upgrades
- Added GrantOrRemoveAllUpgrades method
- Exposed currency UI when upgrades are enabled
- Exposed upgrade history on the player when playing without a population manager
