The Temple Of update for 6 December 2022

Dec 6th Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10092638 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

.Mostly balancing and bug fixing

-added new occlusion technique to reduce lag a certain points
-fixed variety of fire glitches and added more influential afterburn explosion (you'll see what that means)
-added flame particles to fire bowls

  • Fixed weapon switch after papyrus puzzle glitch
    -added ruined structures to the jungle phase
    -added mushrooms to the jungle phase
    -worked on grenade and weapon related glitches
    -fixed player built tomb blocking pathway glitch
    -fixed grenade freezing glitch
    -reworked tomb generation algorithm to introduce greater variety
    -changed tomb 2 layout
    -challenge tombs added into tomb gen layout
    -replaced wadjet juice with "armor"
    -removed certain early game items
    -fixed some of the mummy pathfinding glitches
    -fixed giant spider hitbox
    -fixed rat spawn doors

