Dec 6th Patch

.Mostly balancing and bug fixing
-added new occlusion technique to reduce lag a certain points
-fixed variety of fire glitches and added more influential afterburn explosion (you'll see what that means)
-added flame particles to fire bowls
- Fixed weapon switch after papyrus puzzle glitch
-added ruined structures to the jungle phase
-added mushrooms to the jungle phase
-worked on grenade and weapon related glitches
-fixed player built tomb blocking pathway glitch
-fixed grenade freezing glitch
-reworked tomb generation algorithm to introduce greater variety
-changed tomb 2 layout
-challenge tombs added into tomb gen layout
-replaced wadjet juice with "armor"
-removed certain early game items
-fixed some of the mummy pathfinding glitches
-fixed giant spider hitbox
-fixed rat spawn doors
Changed files in this update