- Happy One Year Anniversary of Rank: Warmaster being in Early Access!
- Admiral Helper AI added to the system. Scouting Duty Command now operational (Still a WIP but it builds ships and orders them)
- Admirals messaging the Warmaster and responding now works.
- If the Admiral asks you to design a scout, go to the Quick Designer, change the role to Scout and hit Default and Save. You now have scout and a happy Adirmal.
- Logs now show what GPU and Renderer is being used by the system
- Fixed legacy bug in the UI system so that lists are handled correctly. This should work now on Mousewheel, Drag, and Drag Throw.
- Various Fixes
Rank: Warmaster update for 6 December 2022
Patch Notes for Alpha 0.8.11.4070
