 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rank: Warmaster update for 6 December 2022

Patch Notes for Alpha 0.8.11.4070

Share · View all patches · Build 10092619 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Happy One Year Anniversary of Rank: Warmaster being in Early Access!
  • Admiral Helper AI added to the system. Scouting Duty Command now operational (Still a WIP but it builds ships and orders them)
  • Admirals messaging the Warmaster and responding now works.
  • If the Admiral asks you to design a scout, go to the Quick Designer, change the role to Scout and hit Default and Save. You now have scout and a happy Adirmal.
  • Logs now show what GPU and Renderer is being used by the system
  • Fixed legacy bug in the UI system so that lists are handled correctly. This should work now on Mousewheel, Drag, and Drag Throw.
  • Various Fixes

Changed files in this update

Rank: Warmaster Content Depot 1422271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link