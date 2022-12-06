 Skip to content

Yellowlooper update for 6 December 2022

Version 1.0.3.0 - Error fixed at last level!

Version 1.0.3.0 - Error fixed at last level!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.3.0
The last level could not be entered due to an error, this has now been fixed.
The thing with the archive is now also fixed, you get that in the last level anyway.

1.0.1.29
Minor bugs have been fixed

1.0.1.28
Added a splash animation.

> 1.0.1.28
In an older version, several languages were added and the storage system was completely revised, so that if there is a new version, you don't have to start from scratch again.

Dev info
The versions are now like 1.0.3. 0-9 instead of 1.0.1.30 - 39 Describe.

