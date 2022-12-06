 Skip to content

Neighbor Fight update for 6 December 2022

1vsAI Unlocked - Neighbor Fight: Early Access v0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10092467

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 1vsAI Unlocked: The AI is very basic for now, join the Discord to report bugs please: https://discord.gg/hUbzJCDXD2.
  • Build Kits: Buy 5 Build Kits in the Black Market and Build some Fences!
  • Separate Menu Music Setting.

