A Small hotfix is now live that fixes an issue with trying to host a normal PVP server after hosting wave defense.
Thanks!
-W
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
A Small hotfix is now live that fixes an issue with trying to host a normal PVP server after hosting wave defense.
Thanks!
-W
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update