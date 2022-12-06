 Skip to content

Fadeout: Underground update for 6 December 2022

Small Hotfix

Build 10092409

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A Small hotfix is now live that fixes an issue with trying to host a normal PVP server after hosting wave defense.

Thanks!

-W

Changed files in this update

Fadeout: Underground Content Depot 1306571
  • Loading history…
Fadeout: Underground Linux Depot 1306572
  • Loading history…
