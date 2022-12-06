Dota 2 Update - 12/6/2022

The recently released Wintry Treasure 2022 unintentionally reused two already shipped sets. As a result, we're making a few fixes:
- The Lifestealer Cold Rage set is now a second style on the Obsidian Atrocity set. That set can be received either from the Wintry Treasure 2022 or The Battle Pass Collection 2022, and both the red and blue styles are unlocked no matter where the set was received from.
- The Night Stalker Harvest Night set has been replaced with the existing Frightful Revelries set from the Hallowed Chest of the Diretide. We've also created a new style that is unlocked on that set no matter where the set was received from.
Extra notes