Dota 2 update for 6 December 2022

Dota 2 Update - 12/6/2022

The recently released Wintry Treasure 2022 unintentionally reused two already shipped sets. As a result, we're making a few fixes:

  • The Lifestealer Cold Rage set is now a second style on the Obsidian Atrocity set. That set can be received either from the Wintry Treasure 2022 or The Battle Pass Collection 2022, and both the red and blue styles are unlocked no matter where the set was received from.
  • The Night Stalker Harvest Night set has been replaced with the existing Frightful Revelries set from the Hallowed Chest of the Diretide. We've also created a new style that is unlocked on that set no matter where the set was received from.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese - Portugal, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, Russian, and Simplified Chinese

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Frightful Revelries Bracers
  • Modified Economy Item: Frightful Revelries Tail
  • Modified Economy Item: Frightful Revelries Wings
  • Modified Economy Item: Frightful Revelries Legs
  • Modified Economy Item: Frightful Revelries Hood
  • Modified Economy Item: Obsidian Atrocity - Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Obsidian Atrocity - Back
  • Modified Economy Item: Obsidian Atrocity - Arms
  • Modified Economy Item: Obsidian Atrocity - Belt
  • Modified Economy Item: Harvest Night - Back
  • Modified Economy Item: Harvest Night - Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Harvest Night - Arms
  • Modified Economy Item: Harvest Night - Legs

English Localization

  • DOTA_Item_Frightful_Revelries_0: Frightful Revelries
  • DOTA_Item_Frightful_Revelries_1: Harvest Night

Abilities

  • Frost Arrows: Added new attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Vampiric Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/skeleton_damage_tooltip/value with value of 34
  • Vampiric Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/skeleton_damage_tooltip/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_wraith_king_6
  • Vampiric Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/skeleton_damage_tooltip/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Vampiric Spirit: Added new attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PHYSICAL
  • Reincarnation: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Reincarnation: Added new attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Call of the Wild Boar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/boar_total_damage_tooltip/value with value of 20 35 50 65
  • Call of the Wild Boar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/boar_total_damage_tooltip/special_bonus_unique_beastmaster_2 with value of +35
  • Call of the Wild Boar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/boar_total_damage_tooltip/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Call of the Wild Boar: Added new attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PHYSICAL
  • Wrath of Nature: Added new attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Wrath of Nature: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Wrath of Nature: Added new attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Wrath of Nature: Added new attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Feast: Added new attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Tombstone: Added new attribute zombie damage tooltip with value of 34
  • Tombstone: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_undying
  • Tombstone: Added new attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Tombstone: Added new attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PHYSICAL
  • Summon Familiars: Added new attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Summon Familiars: Added new attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PHYSICAL
  • Atrophy Aura: Changed spell immunity type from SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_YES to SPELL_IMMUNITY_ALLIES_YES_ENEMIES_NO
  • Atrophy Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_reduction_pct/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Atrophy Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_reduction_pct/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Atrophy Aura: Removed attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage_from_creep/0 with value of 2 4 6 8
  • Atrophy Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage_from_creep/value with value of 2 4 6 8
  • Atrophy Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage_from_creep/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Atrophy Aura: Removed attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage_from_hero/0 with value of 30 35 40 45
  • Atrophy Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage_from_hero/value with value of 30 35 40 45
  • Atrophy Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage_from_hero/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Atrophy Aura: Removed attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage_duration/0 with value of 30 45 60 75
  • Atrophy Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage_duration/value with value of 30 45 60 75
  • Atrophy Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage_duration/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Atrophy Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage_duration/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Atrophy Aura: Added new attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PHYSICAL
  • Fiend's Gate: Removed attribute spell immunity type with value of SPELL_IMMUNITY_ALLIES_YES
  • Acorn Shot: Added new attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Acorn Shot: Added new attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Celestial Hammer: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_dawnbreaker_celestial_blade
  • Proximity Mines: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_techies_2

