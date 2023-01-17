 Skip to content

The Sims™ 4 update for 17 January 2023

Coming soon: two new kits

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


The Sims™ 4 Simtimates Collection Kit and The Sims™ 4 Bathroom Clutter Kit will arrive January 19 to help your Sims live more comfortable lives.

Add confidence to your Sims’ closets with flirty bedroom styles from the Simtimates Collection Kit. Based on current trends in loungewear, these charming looks feature lace, straps, and silhouettes that flatter every body type.

With the Bathroom Clutter Kit you can embrace the mess of daily life or create an organized oasis. Whether you want to leave makeup and combs scattered on the counter or give your Sims some additional drawers to keep them tidy, the choice is yours with this collection which features bathroom décor for all ages.

