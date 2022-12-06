 Skip to content

Schwarzerblitz update for 6 December 2022

Roll back to latest stable version due to startup bug

Build 10091960 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The latest patch introduced some critical bugs that need to be fixed. Rolling back to previous version until the startup bugs are fixed.

